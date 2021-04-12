FreightWaves weekly podcast recap

You can conveniently find every FreightWaves podcast in one feed via the free FreightCasts channel on freightwaves.com/podcasts, iTunes, Spotify or wherever podcasts are found.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the generation gap in freight, air cargo charters and getting an all-risk policy in Mexico.

Wednesday: It’s a great WHAT THE TRUCK?!? special episode for the Enterprise Fleet Summit, and Dooner and The Dude host four tech experts in the logistics world.

Friday: On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude take a look at some of the issues with innovation and adoption of FreightTech in ’21; HubTran talks about its deal with TriumphPay; Burger Wars: Impossible vs. Beyond vs. Open Nature; Redwood recounts its first quarter; and the story behind the WTT championship belt.

Put That Coffee Down

Monday: Kevin Hill discusses how different spot markets require different sales techniques.

Wednesday: When capacity is tight and markets are tighter, being efficient is key to making sales. Kevin Hill walks you through the data you can use to drive maximum efficiency from your sales team.

Midday Market Update

Tuesday: Kaylee Nix and Andrew Cox talk about major infrastructure gains and how economic recovery is going.

Thursday: Check in on the health of the supply chain on this episode of Midday Market Update with Kaylee Nix and Michael Vincent.

Freightonomics

Tuesday: On this episode of Freightonomics, Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland dive into the state of the intermodal freight world.

Long-Haul Crime Log

Tuesday: Recent reports of drivers breaking terms of visas dredges up one of the most controversial issues in cross-border trucking.

Great Quarter, Guys

Wednesday: On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys for the FreightWaves Enterprise Fleet Summit, Andrew Cox and Seth Holm discuss how the market looks for big fleets.

FreightWaves Insiders

Thursday: On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Boxton co-founder and CTO Joseph Caprara. How do companies get good quality data and insights out of antiquated systems and processes?

Point of Sale

Thursday: Andrew Cox looks at the tidal wave of impacts incoming from the Suez Canal blockage.

Drilling Deep

Thursday: John Kingston explains how needing to know where your freight is spawns an incredibly competitive market.

Medically Necessary

Thursday: In this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois looks at over a decade of research on drug shortages and what it will take to fix the problem.

Cyberly

Thursday: Blythe Brumleve learns how making the customer feel special is an integral part of being a successful salesperson.

Taking the Hire Road

Thursday: In this week’s episode of Taking the Hire Road, Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach, speaks with Chad Hendricks.

The Stockout

Friday: Mike Baudendistel takes you through the world of consumer packaged goods on this inaugural episode of The Stockout.

