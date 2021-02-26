GSCW chat recap: Allyn leaders on 4PL control towers

This fireside chat recap is from Day 5 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 5 focuses on energy, mining and chemicals.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: A 4PL control tower as the nervous system in a global supply chain

DETAILS: Allen Trevett and Lauren Mayher discuss what a logistics control tower is, when it can be helpful and benefits of this solution. The nervous system in your body controls everything you do. A 4PL control tower is the nervous system of your global supply chain.

SPEAKER: Trevett, CEO at Allyn International

BIO: Trevett co-founded Allyn International in 1992. He has experience in construction, in accounting roles at General Electric Co. and with freight companies. He is also a U.S. licensed customs broker and freight forwarder. Allyn International started business in Florida and is now a global service provider with over 400 employees in 22 countries.

SPEAKER: Mayher, global account manager at Allyn International

BIO: Mayher has worked with Allyn for the last eight years and has operational responsibilities for a global control tower for one of the largest manufacturers of oil and gas equipment in the world. She ensures all regional teams are aligned and supporting a global strategy focused on productivity and that the team provides consistent and increasingly excellent service.

KEY QUOTES FROM MAYHER

“The whole idea of a control tower is it’s a single point of contact, a single location that manages all of your supply chain activities.”

“The benefit that you get isn’t only that you have expertise and a point of contact in your region [and] in your time zone, but you also benefit from having the ability to optimize multi-leg transportation.”

“We’ve had to adapt to a new contract rate structure. … What we see now is a much more flexible rate structure.”

KEY QUOTES FROM TREVETT

“Prior to the logistics control towers, our customers had very competitive freight rates but were not able to use them effectively on a global basis.”

