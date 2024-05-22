House lawmakers introduce bill to combat freight fraud

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill to crack down on scam freight brokers and trucking companies is receiving rare, near-unanimous support from all sectors of the industry.

The Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act, introduced by Democratic Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington’s nonvoting delegate in the House, and Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., targets fraudulent actors in the household goods sector.

However, new, stricter registration requirements and enforcement provisions in the bill would apply to all freight carriers and brokers that register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“We see in all this freight fraud that these fake brokers — and carriers as well — don’t actually have a physical address to be able to track them down,” Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, told FreightWaves. “That’s why this legislation is so important for us.”



