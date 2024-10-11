Hurricane Milton deals estimated $160B blow in damage, economic loss

Hurricane Milton caused at least $160 billion in damage and economic loss, according to a preliminary estimate from AccuWeather.

The Category 3 hurricane hit Florida Wednesday night, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Total losses could be up to $180 billion, making it one of the most damaging storms in Florida history, AccuWeather said.

Milton came on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which AccuWeather projected caused at least $225 billion in damage and economic loss.

“With Hurricane Milton’s total damage and economic losses of $160-180 billion, the sum of two hurricanes in just three weeks elapsed time has a total damage and economic loss of near 2% of the country’s GDP,” AccuWeather founder and Executive Chairman Joel N. Myers said in a statement.



