Jury awards $24.2M to fired Port of Seattle police chief

A Washington jury awarded $24.2 million to the former Port of Seattle police chief, who was fired three years ago and sued the port, alleging his termination was related to his being “an older white man.”

A King County jury last week awarded the money to Rodney Covey, who was fired in September 2021. He had been placed on administrative leave by the port in 2020 after a complaint filed by an officer, who was not identified in the suit.

The suit, filed in King County Superior Court in December 2022, claims Covey’s termination “was the intended result of a campaign to remove him as chief because he, as an older white man, did not fit the profile the port wanted to portray to the public.”

A port spokesperson told FreightWaves the port was considering an appeal.



