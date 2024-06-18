Massachusetts DOT sues Alabama trucking company for 2021 bridge strike

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is suing an Alabama trucking company after one of the carrier’s trucks struck a bridge in 2021, causing “substantial damage.”

The agency filed suit Friday against Dove Transportation, which is based in Lincoln, Alabama, about 45 miles from Birmingham. The incident occurred on July 19, 2021, when driver Curtis Henry hit a bridge in Medford, Massachusetts, on I-93.

The truck was transporting a metal tank when Henry drove the vehicle under an overpass of Roosevelt Circle, according to the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages. The tank struck the side of the bridge and “caused substantial damage to the support beams of the bridge.”

The truck and trailer exceeded the height limit for the bridge, according to the suit.