NTSB: Wrong valve led to fatal container ship fire

The installation of an incorrect valve in a diesel fuel system led to a fire that killed two crew and injured another aboard a container ship docked at Port Houston in 2024.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday said its investigation found that six weeks before the Jan. 8, 2024, fire that broke out aboard the 600-foot vessel Stride during fueling at the Barbours Cut Marine Terminal, a replacement valve was installed that was different from the one specified for the ship’s fuel system.

Left to right: Circled area identifying the open section of fuel vent piping and cut-out placed

back in position after the fire. (Photo: NTSB)

When the ship’s port fuel tank was filled during fueling, the one-way valve directed diesel fuel up a common vent pipe where it broke through a cutout patched with sealant and tape. Diesel fuel poured through the cutout and into the engine room, where it was ignited by operating machinery.

The fire self-extinguished after crew members shut down all ventilation to the engine room. But two crew members died and one was seriously injured in the smoky blaze. The vessel was declared a loss and scrapped.