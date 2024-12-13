Ottawa should stay out of rail bargaining, says Teamsters Canada

Teamsters Canada union leaders are urging federal officials in Ottawa to stay out of the collective bargaining process and back railway workers’ right to strike.

“The transportation industry’s most powerful chief executives have developed a way to sidestep union negotiations,” Francois Laporte, national president of Teamsters Canada, and Paul Boucher, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, wrote in an op-ed in Toronto’s Globe and Mail newspaper this week. “Here’s their playbook, as we see it: Make unreasonable demands, accuse unions of being unreasonable for refusing to accept them, instigate job action, lock workers out to disrupt supply chains, and use the resulting outcry to press Ottawa to impose binding arbitration. We believe this to be bad faith bargaining.

“In other words, large corporations have weaponized lockouts – not to press workers, but to strong-arm politicians,” they wrote. “It’s a tactic we’ve seen unfold five times this year alone, at WestJet, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian National Railway, and the ports of Montreal and Vancouver.”

The labor disputes at the Canadian railways and ports have kinked supply chains and put a dent in CPKC and CN international intermodal volume as importers shift their Chicago-bound freight to U.S. ports.



