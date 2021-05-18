The failure of routing guides — Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com

Routing guides are a tool used to establish concrete rules for shipping and delivery. So why do they have a failure rate of nearly 100%?

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill explores the reasoning behind routing guides and the do’s and don’ts of using them properly. Hill and his co-host, Richie Daigle, talk about what to include in a routing guide and how shippers should present them to clients.

They welcome Omar Singh, CEO of show sponsor Surge Transportation, and dive into what he thinks is important to know for growth using rules. The three also talk about the state of the transportation industry and how Surge is working to be a leader in the logistics world.



You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.