  • ITVI.USA
    15,319.860
    60.390
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.830
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,302.330
    57.410
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.360
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    0.030
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.810
    0.240
    6.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,319.860
    60.390
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.830
    -0.100
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,302.330
    57.410
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.360
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.740
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    0.030
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.810
    0.240
    6.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

The failure of routing guides — Put That Coffee Down

Why don’t they work?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 18, 2021
0 58 1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com

Routing guides are a tool used to establish concrete rules for shipping and delivery. So why do they have a failure rate of nearly 100%?

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill explores the reasoning behind routing guides and the do’s and don’ts of using them properly. Hill and his co-host, Richie Daigle, talk about what to include in a routing guide and how shippers should present them to clients. 

They welcome Omar Singh, CEO of show sponsor Surge Transportation, and dive into what he thinks is important to know for growth using rules. The three also talk about the state of the transportation industry and how Surge is working to be a leader in the logistics world. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, May 18, 2021
0 58 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content