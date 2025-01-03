Top US-Canada supply chain stories of 2024

In 2024, the Canadian commercial transportation industry witnessed everything from one of the largest trucking bankruptcies in the country’s history to work stoppages at ports to Trump’s tariff threats.

With 2024 coming to an end, FreightWaves has compiled the five biggest stories that shaped the Canadian transportation industry this year.

In March, the Pride Group filed for creditor protection in Canada, making it one of the biggest trucking companies to file for bankruptcy in the country’s history.

Officials for the Pride Group filed for bankruptcy after lender Mitsubishi HC Capital America filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million.

After Mitsubishi HC Capital America filed its lawsuit against the Pride Group, other lenders quickly filed additional claims totaling $637 against Pride Group.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Pride Group was a North American truckload carrier that had assets that included 50 locations across Canada and the U.S. It controlled a fleet of 20,000 tractor-trailers.

The Pride Group empire included domestic and cross-border transportation services in Canada and the U.S., as well as truck dealerships and service centers in both countries.

While some assets belonging to Pride Group continue to be sold to creditors, the trucking and logistics entity known as Pride Group Logistics was sold back to its founders, Sulakhan “Sam” Johal, president and CEO, and Jasvir Johal, vice president, in September for $56 million.





Pride Group, one of Canada’s largest carriers, filed for bankruptcy protection after one of its lenders filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)



Labor dispute shuts down Canada’s 2 largest railroads

In an unprecedented shutdown of Canada’s largest rail networks, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City both locked out union rail employees at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Two days later, the Canada Industrial Relations Board forced binding arbitration on all parties, forcing union workers to return to work.

Labor issues between CN (NYSE: CNI) and CPKC (NYSE: CP) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) had been brewing since February.

TCRC, which represents 9,300 union workers, is seeking higher pay and improved benefits for its members.

For now, mediation meetings between the railroads and the TCRC are scheduled for March. If a mediated settlement is not reached in that time, arbitration will be scheduled to take place in April. The arbitrator will then have 60 days to rule.

Port of Montreal strike

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal held several strikes beginning Oct. 31, hurting business at Canada’s second-busiest import gateway.

In response, the Association of Maritime Employers (MEA) on Nov. 10 locked out union workers at the Port after members of the Union of Longshoremen rejected a final contract offer.

The Montreal contract dispute centers on pay and automation issues.





The lockout capped months of intermittent work stoppages by the union. Operators at the Port of Montreal’s four container terminals said the work stoppages had hurt business to the point they were forced to lay off some employees.

On Nov. 25, the MEA and the union mutually agreed to mediation in their contract negotiations.

“Following the decision of the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) on Nov. 14, the union of Longshoremen of the Port of Montreal (CUPE 375) and the Association of Maritime Employers (MEA) have agreed, by consensus, to undertake a mediation process for a period of 90 days,” the sides said in joint releases.

British Columbia ports faced shutdown amid labor contract dispute

On Nov. 4, over 700 workers represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 514 were locked out of terminals represented by the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA).

The lockout was a defensive move after the ILWU 514 workers earlier had called for an industrywide strike the same day.

The lockout affected operations at the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s busiest container hub, and the Port of Prince Rupert.

British Columbia ports typically handle $800 million worth of freight each day. Both CN and CPKC suspended rail services to the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

On Nov. 12, federal authorities asked the CIRB to order an end to the BCMEA lockouts of union employees and restart operations at the ports.

Trump plans for 25% tariffs on Canadian goods

President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose import tariffs on all three of the United States’ largest trading partners on his first day in office on Jan. 20.

The measures would include 25% tariffs on all products coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% tariff on all goods originating from China.

President-elect Donald Trump said he will impose 25% import tariffs on all Canadian goods coming into the U.S. beginning on Jan. 20. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Trump said the tariffs are aimed at stopping drugs and illegal migrants from crossing into the U.S.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”

Trump recently referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of Canada. In social media posts on Christmas, Trump also suggested the U.S. could annex the country as its 51st state.