Transfix launches tools to tackle fraud across freight industry

Digital freight marketplace operator Transfix Inc. announced Thursday it has launched Transfix Shield, which aims to help shippers, carriers and brokers root out identity fraud across the commercial transportation industry.

Transfix Shield includes RateCon Shield and Facility Shield, tools available to all freight brokerages and shippers. The tools are designed to help users protect their business, as well as those of their carrier partners, and consumers from the impact of freight fraud, according to Jonathan Salama, Transfix’s CEO and co-founder.

“Fraud affects everyone. It’s like a full circle that begins with the shippers, brokers, carriers that are moving the freight,” Salama told FreightWaves. “When fraud happens in the freight industry, it costs brokers, carriers and ultimately it costs regular consumers, because it gets passed on to consumers.”

The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) contends that fraud in trucking is costing the industry as much as $800 million.



