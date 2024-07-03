Truckers, shippers warn against delaying container fee rule

WASHINGTON — Drayage truckers and shippers are pushing hard against a request by container ship operators to delay a recent rule regulating how containers can be billed, warning the Federal Maritime Commission that such a move would lead to supply chain havoc.

The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), which represents 10 of the largest international ocean carriers, argued in its petition to the FMC that because the agency made a correction to its final rule on demurrage and detention after the rule was issued on Feb. 26 – and just 19 days before it was scheduled to take effect on May 28 – its effective date should be pushed back another 90 days.

FMC’s rule correction was intended to clarify whether and when motor carriers, which typically are not parties to contracts between ocean carriers and shippers, can be billed for containers that are late getting picked up or returned to intermodal yards or storage facilities at seaports.

“The time between issuance of the correction and the effective date does not allow sufficient time for VOCCs [vessel operating common carriers] to review their practices in light of the revised guidance and make adjustments to those practices in advance of the existing effective date of the final rule,” OCEMA stated in its May 28 petition.



