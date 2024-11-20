Venture 53 partner talks winning early stage strategies

Industry experience, an ability to market a product and a total addressable market are the main requirements for a successful FreightTech launch, John Larkin, senior partner at Venture 53, said Wednesday at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival.

Larkin said an early stage company’s ability to scale quickly is key to success, and that is usually only realistic if the potential market is large enough. He said it’s also preferable that a new company is working on a problem that no one else is trying to solve.

“Early stage folks come in a lot of sizes, shapes and forms,” Larkin said at the Chattanooga, Tennessee, event.

He said single-entrepreneur companies tend to struggle. He advises startups to have someone with experience in the freight industry in addition to a tech visionary.



