VIDEO: ONE vessel bumps Maersk boxship in Hong Kong

No injuries reported in harbor incident

Stuart Chirls
·
Container ship Clifford Maersk. (Photo: Port of San Antonio)

A Saturday night harbor incident saw an unplanned meeting between rival container ships.

The 14,026-TEU ONE Columba allided with the 9,640-TEU Clifford Maersk on Saturday night in Hong Kong.

Video posted to social media showed several containers falling from the Maersk vessel into the water.

Local reports said the ONE vessel lost power as it was proceeding to berth when its bow hit the starboard bow of the Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) ship at Modern Terminals. Three containers fell overboard and were later retrieved.


No injuries were reported in the incident, which left the Clifford Maersk with minor damage.  

Both ONE and Maersk have since issued statements saying their ships had since departed Hong Kong. No investigation was reported.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.


Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.