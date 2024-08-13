2024 list of fastest-growing companies includes several brokers

Numerous transportation and logistics companies made Inc. 5000’s annual list of fastest-growing private companies. The 2024 list includes 166 companies that serve the freight industry; 110 were repeat honorees, while 21 were “newly founded.”

This year’s list ranked the entities by revenue growth rates from 2020 to 2023. Companies had to be founded and revenue-producing by March 31, 2020, and generating at least $100,000 in revenue in 2020 and a minimum of $2 million in 2023.

There were 216 transportation and logistics companies on the list last year.

The top 3 from the industry this year were digital marketplace for vehicle shippers and haulers Autosled (No. 12), autonomous truck technology provider Kodiak (No. 20), and aircraft wheel and brake repair company Earp Aviation Repairs (No. 73).