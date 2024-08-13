Watch Now


2024 list of fastest-growing companies includes several brokers

166 transportation and logistics companies included in Inc. 5000 rankings

Todd Maiden
The 2024 list saw a reduction in freight-focused companies. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Numerous transportation and logistics companies made Inc. 5000’s annual list of fastest-growing private companies. The 2024 list includes 166 companies that serve the freight industry; 110 were repeat honorees, while 21 were “newly founded.”

This year’s list ranked the entities by revenue growth rates from 2020 to 2023. Companies had to be founded and revenue-producing by March 31, 2020, and generating at least $100,000 in revenue in 2020 and a minimum of $2 million in 2023.

There were 216 transportation and logistics companies on the list last year.

The top 3 from the industry this year were digital marketplace for vehicle shippers and haulers Autosled (No. 12), autonomous truck technology provider Kodiak (No. 20), and aircraft wheel and brake repair company Earp Aviation Repairs (No. 73).


The top 10

Rank:Company:3-year growth %:Location:
12Autosled14,001%Rockville, MD
20Kodiak10,106%Mountain View, CA
73Earp Aviation Repairs4,004%Chandler, AZ
165Nokking2,267%Austin, TX
194Dunn Transport2,021%Fresno, CA
266Prestige Worldwide Logistics1,575%Utica, MI
278Royal Logistics & Transportation1,522%Grand Rapids, MI
290Valoroo1,480%San Diego, CA
292Launch Fulfillment1,465%Vineyard, UT
327Empire National1,316%Fletcher, NC
Source: Inc. 5000

Despite tepid truck freight demand and a changing rate environment that compressed margins, the 2024 version again included several 3PLs providing services like freight brokerage, forwarding and managed transportation.

AFC Logistics (No. 576), FreightPlus (No. 618), Steam Logistics (No. 1,038), Merge Transportation (No. 1,084), Loadsmith (No. 1,563), Taimen Transport (No. 2,640), Trident Transport (No. 2,804), Transportation One (No. 3,645), Evans Transportation (No. 3,663), Fifth Wheel Freight (No. 3,668), Arrive Logistics (No. 3,775), Edge Logistics (No. 3,901) and Logistics Plus (No. 4,917) were just some of the brokers to make this year’s list.

Beemac (No. 2,925), an asset-based carrier and 3PL, also appeared on the list.

A group of tech-enabled e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment providers included Stord (No. 983), ShipBob (No. 1,560) and ShipMonk (No. 3,373).


FreightWaves Inc. (No. 3,476) made the list for a third time with a 139% growth rate. The 2023 ranking included FreightWaves’ media and tech offering, SONAR, under the same umbrella. The company divested its media business from SONAR earlier this year.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.