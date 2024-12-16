BNSF, J.B. Hunt assist in Wreaths Across America, remembering fallen veterans

To honor fallen veterans during the holidays, a number of companies regularly partner with Wreaths Across America to deliver wreaths for placement on headstones. Among them are BNSF Railway and J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
Wreaths Across America has a mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach,” and every year since 2007 the organization has coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at national cemeteries and other locations throughout the 50 states, at sea and abroad.
On Friday in San Bernardino, California, employees of both companies held an early morning ceremonial transfer in BNSF’s intermodal terminal to celebrate the railroad bringing in wreaths that will go to Riverside National Cemetery, where volunteers placed them on the headstones of fallen veterans on Wreaths Across America Day, which was Saturday.
Additional loads of wreaths were delivered throughout the West.
“We are honored to host this event alongside our partner J.B. Hunt,” said Danny Martinez, BNSF terminal superintendent. “Each wreath placed on the grave of a fallen hero represents a heartfelt embrace and a gesture of gratitude, and both BNSF and J.B. Hunt are proud to support this meaningful initiative.”
To commemorate the event, BNSF spotted General Electric ES44C4 No. 8168 with a J.B. Hunt vehicle to act as a backdrop for employees and members of the Patriot Guard, volunteers who share a love of motorcycles and respect for fallen heroes.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization established in 2007 by wreath producer Morrill Worcester. Its primary activity is distributing veterans’ wreaths for placement on graves in military cemeteries. In December 2008, the U.S. Senate agreed to a resolution that designated Dec. 13, 2008, as Wreaths Across America Day.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
