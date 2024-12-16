BNSF, J.B. Hunt assist in Wreaths Across America, remembering fallen veterans

To honor fallen veterans during the holidays, a number of companies regularly partner with Wreaths Across America to deliver wreaths for placement on headstones. Among them are BNSF Railway and J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Wreaths Across America has a mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach,” and every year since 2007 the organization has coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at national cemeteries and other locations throughout the 50 states, at sea and abroad.

On Friday in San Bernardino, California, employees of both companies held an early morning ceremonial transfer in BNSF’s intermodal terminal to celebrate the railroad bringing in wreaths that will go to Riverside National Cemetery, where volunteers placed them on the headstones of fallen veterans on Wreaths Across America Day, which was Saturday.

Additional loads of wreaths were delivered throughout the West.



