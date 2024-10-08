Check Call: Freight fraud has many faces, none of them pretty

Are you waiting on a Sunday afternoon and leaving? Well, stop that waiting and leave on a Southern train to Chattanooga, Tennessee, this Nov. 19-21 for the Future of Freight Festival. Stone Temple Pilots is the musical guest, and they’re following the words of the “Interstate Love Song” seriously. Subscribers to Check Call can get a special discount on tickets, which might be the best deal on tickets now compared to normal price. This link or the promo code CheckCallF324 will be all you need to make your fall dreams a reality.

(GIF: GIPHY)

The Transportation Intermediaries Association has released its “State of Fraud in the Industry 2024 Report.” Fraud is a massive problem for the freight industry. Its many forms range from physical theft of product to identity theft, as well as financial theft, which is most commonly theft that involves invoicing issues.

The survey found that the primary target of fraud is truckload freight. It’s the most vulnerable mode of transportation. When it comes to the type of fraud that people see, 72% of respondents experienced at least three varieties, meaning companies were dealing with a multifaceted threat that requires more than a simple fix.

The financial impact of freight fraud in the industry is alarming. The study found, “The average gross cost of fraud among respondents was $402,344.47, with some companies reporting losses well over $1 million, with the per-load cost of fraud averaging $40,760.17. These figures highlight the severe financial strain that fraud places on businesses, particularly smaller companies that may struggle to absorb these losses.”



