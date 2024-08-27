Check Call: US caught in the middle of North American supply chain problems

The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the event of the fall. Subscribers to Check Call have a special discount code for F3 registration. This is going to be one of the best deals on F3 tickets. Use the code CheckCallF324 or go to this link, and the discount will be applied. There is no better party than a Chattanooga party. This is not one to miss.

It has been a challenging time for our neighbors to the north and south. Canada had a rail lockout for about eight hours before the government intervened, and Mexico saw an increase in violent cargo theft.

Looking at Mexico first, the top trading partner with the U.S. has seen some extra challenges amid the nearshoring boom. Noi Mahoney writes, “During the first half of 2024, Mexico reported 5,140 cargo thefts, averaging about 57 a day. The main tactic used by criminals in Mexico is the interception of cargo trucks while they are in transit, accounting for 72% of the cases during the first half of 2024. About 84% of cargo thefts in Mexico also involved some form of violence.”

There is cargo theft for Canadian cross-border freight, but 93% occurs in the province of Ontario, with a heavy focus on the greater Toronto area. Unfortunately Mexico doesn’t have localized trends like Canada.



