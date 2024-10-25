Container ship companies to pay $102M in bridge collapse costs

The two shipping companies involved in the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge have agreed to settle a lawsuit with the federal government for $102 million.

The settlement payment by Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Private Ltd., which owned and managed, respectively, the containership Dali, resolves a $103 million damage claim by the U.S. The money will reimburse agencies that responded after the Dali collided with the bridge on March 26. Those agencies include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Justice Department filed the claim on Sept. 18.

“This is a tremendous outcome that fully compensates the United States for the costs it incurred in responding to this disaster and holds the owner and operator of the DALI accountable,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the department’s civil division, in a news release.