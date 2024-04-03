Daseke now part of TFI International as acquisition closes

Flatbed operator Daseke ended its history as an independent trucking company Monday when its acquisition by Canada’s TFI International closed for $1.1 billion.

The acquisition by TFI (NYSE: TFII) was announced Dec. 22. The share price for the acquisition was $8.30, after closing at $4.91 on Dec. 21.

Daseke reported revenue of $1.57 billion in 2023. In 2016, revenue was $651.8 million.

The disappearance of Daseke from the list of publicly traded carriers follows that of such companies as U.S. Xpress and USA Truck, as well as nontrucking companies whose public earnings provided a window into the strength or weakness of the business. Those include Travel Centers of America and Echo Global Logistics, which stopped trading as public companies when they were acquired by others.



