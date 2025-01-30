First look: Schneider Q4 earnings

Schneider National’s fourth quarter came in as expected, as did its initial earnings outlook for 2025. During the recent quarter, the company saw year-over-year earnings improvement across all segments for the first time since the 2022 second quarter.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents was in line with the consensus estimate and 4 cents higher y/y. The number excluded costs from prior acquisitions, including the Dec. 2 purchase of dedicated carrier Cowan Systems.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) issued full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of 90 cents to $1.20, bracketing the consensus estimate of $1.10. At the midpoint of the range, the guide was approximately 5% light of expectations.

“In the second quarter of 2024, signs of seasonality returned to the freight market and were even more evident in the fourth quarter,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke in a Thursday news release. “The year ended positively as carriers continued to exit the market and demand aligned more closely to seasonal expectations.”