Qued aims to streamline, automate load scheduling for shippers, carriers

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How automation is revolutionizing appointment scheduling

DETAILS: Qued President Tom Curee sits down with FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson at FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday to discuss his cloud-based company’s new software offering, which streamlines and automates the load appointment scheduling process among shippers, 3PLs and carriers.

KEY QUOTES FROM CUREE: “We built our process out to give users visibility to the process. Automation doesn’t have to be a black box that they don’t know what’s happening, right? So we kind of open up that black box, and we build a lot of trust with them [customers].”



