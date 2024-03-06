Qued aims to streamline, automate load scheduling for shippers, carriers

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How automation is revolutionizing appointment scheduling
DETAILS: Qued President Tom Curee sits down with FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson at FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday to discuss his cloud-based company’s new software offering, which streamlines and automates the load appointment scheduling process among shippers, 3PLs and carriers.
KEY QUOTES FROM CUREE: “We built our process out to give users visibility to the process. Automation doesn’t have to be a black box that they don’t know what’s happening, right? So we kind of open up that black box, and we build a lot of trust with them [customers].”
“So there’s a lot of different ways to build those connections. Again, APIs yes, they’re preferred. It’s a little bit easier for us to be able to navigate. But there’s a whole lot of other technologies that exist out there that sometimes you just got to be able to work with what is available to you and then build out from there.”
“Part of what we’re opening up to the community is being able to say, you may have a three-hour dwell time, but it’s because you’re taking a bad appointment and you just don’t have enough [information] to be able to actually see what happened these other times. There’s a lot of decisioning that can be done and education that can be done through the use of this data, but that’s something that we are actively engaging with our customers to do to give them better logic for that decision-making process.”
“This is an antiquated process that has been untouched for decades. And so when you really start to lean in and have conversations about the importance of appointments, it really changes the entire way that they begin talking about it.”