Check Call: Oh we got trouble, right here in River City

Oh we got trouble, right here in River City, if River City is the fourth quarter of the year. The trouble in question is the rising number of unions prepared to strike or take other action should labor disputes not be resolved. All of the backup plans for port closures and peak season traffic might need their own backup plans if strikes actually start happening.

The one to watch is the battle between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX). If an agreement is not reached before Oct. 1, the union has already laid out strike plans that will affect 36 East and Gulf Coast ports from Maine to Houston. The chief complaint of the union is that pay is too low, but another sticking point is investment in automation. The main debate about automation is autogates that some ports use to process trucks without the use of ILA labor. Grace Sharkey’s article notes, “Per the ILA-USMX 2018 master contract, ‘There shall be no fully-automated terminals developed and no fully-automated equipment used … .’”

Seeing as how more and more ports are looking to invest in additional autonomous technology, this is expected to be a point of contention in negotiations.