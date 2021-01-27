The Daily Dash: Activist investor talks Forward Air; FedEx Ground exec retiring

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, one of the activist investors pushing for changes at Forward Air talks with FreightWaves on what potential he sees for the company. Plus, a key executive is retiring from FedEx Ground and UPS’ divestiture of UPS Freight was a long time in the making.

Forward progress?

Former Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) CFO Andy Clark sat down with FreightWaves to discuss his role as one of several activist investors seeking changes at the company.

Read what Clark told FreightWaves’ Todd Maiden: Former CFO sees ‘better path’ for Forward Air

Key departure

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said Tuesday that Henry J. Maier, president and CEO of its FedEx Ground parcel-delivery division, will retire on July 31.

Mark Solomon has more on Maier’s retirement and information on his successor: Maier to retire as head of FedEx’s ground parcel unit

Time for a divorce

The sale of UPS Freight by UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS) ends a 15-year odyssey that never quite worked out the way the package delivery giant planned.

Mark Solomon looks back at UPS Freight: UPS closes curtain on tough 15-year-old LTL run

Still improving

Covenant Logistics’ (NASDAQ: CVLG) continued overhaul showed signs of gains as the truckload carrier posted a slight sequential gain in net income from the third quarter of this year while its operating ratio weakened slightly.

John Kingston has the key metrics: Covenant sees big gains from last year plus improvement over Q3

Stories we think you’ll like:

Prologis beats Q4 consensus; guidance ahead of forecasts

Raimondo vows to pursue pro-worker industrial, climate policies

America’s scariest bridges for truckers: Part 5

Biden underscores support for Jones Act

PACCAR reports lower Q4 sales and earnings

Perfect deliveries require shippers to think beyond their next move

6 alternative fuel vehicle questions for Ryder’s CTO

Did you miss this?

Sales and marketing professionals will have their day — this Thursday in fact — to bask in the spotlight and be celebrated for the critical roles they play in helping drive visibility and profitability for their organizations.

Brian Straight looks at the speaker lineup: FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit set to spotlight industry leaders

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver